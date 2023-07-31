Popular South African reality tv star and polygamist Musa Mseleku had the streets buzzing after his recent picture with Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku went viral on social media

Fans accused the businessman of favouritism as he is always seen out and about with his third wife MaKhumalo

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Mseleku explained that he does not favour MaKhumalo, he treats all his four wives fairly and gives them the same opportunities

Musa Mseleku's marriage and relationship with his four wives are always under scrutiny from social media users. Many people are curious to know how he runs his household and treats his wives.

Musa Mseleku and MaKhumalo's recent picture gets Mzansi talking

Musa Mseleku's fans and followers are convinced that the star goes out with his third wife Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku more than the other three.

Reacting to a recent picture shared on Twitter by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, people said MaKhumalo is Mseleku's soulmate.

@KidiPotse SAID:

Love her so much, such a beautiful soul no wonder other wives hate her but she doesn't change always there for her family members. Real soul mate ya Musa. "

@shamie_shamaine commented:

"This one is his soulmate though."

@miss_fine_wine added:

"I’m convinced she’s the favourite one."

Musa Mseleku reacts to claims that MaKhumalo is his favourite wife

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the Uthando Nes'thembu star debunked the social media claims. He said whenever he gets invitations to events, he informs all his wives at once and allows them to decide whether or not they will be available. He said:

"I have no control over the public perception as long as I have control over my truth. When I receive communication in the form of an invitation I distribute it equally to all the wives on the same day if not more or less at the same time. Wives will then state their availability as we operate on free will."

Musa Mseleku also sent screenshots of his conversations with his wives to Briefly News. The pics showed that all wives were invited, but MaCele, MaYeni and MaNgwabe had other engagements.

The star further praised MaKhumalo because she had flu but still attended the event with him.

"She has flue as we speak in the early hours before we could go she indicated that she was not feeling well and I did indicate that she was free not to accompany me but on her volition she insisted that hence the other wives are committed she would not drop me despite her condition, she further said it would be unfortunate that a man of my stature can go alone in such a prestigious cultural event."

Musa Mseleku pens heartfelt appreciation note to his 4 wives

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that polygamist Musa Mseleku has shown some gratitude to his wives on social media, counting himself blessed to be part of the Mseleku family.

The wealthy polygamist took on Instagram a screenshot of a TV clip talking about his wives. He gave gratitude to the family members.

