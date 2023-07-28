Musician Sjava has revealed the real reason he has been working with less up and coming musicians

The award-winning muso stated that many might accuse him of theft as they might release similar music

His scenario had his fans in stitches, with some agreeing with his stance and applauding him for it

Sjava is treading carefully in these music streets after he was quizzed by a fan on working with up-and-coming stars.

Sjava just enjoyed a vacation to Paris, but is back in the country for his Cape Town show with Big Zulu. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

The Indlalifa muso explains why working with up-and-coming stars is dangerous

On his Twitter page, Sjava responded to a fan who asked why he no longer works with new artists, Sjava gave a hilarious but candid answer.

He said:

"That is dangerous because what if you send a song that talks about a lion, whereas I also have a song titled 'lion'. When I release it, you will accuse me of stealing your song. I do not want that, it causes a rift between people."

Fans agree with Sjava, says his point is valid

Agreeing with the muso, many fans said:

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"It’s funny but true, it’s dangerous working with unknown artists. But then again, they also need a path to be created for them to enter the industry. Record labels start exploiting them once they make it."

@TMNLMNKRL said:

"People are laughing, but Sjava is making perfect sense here."

@DrewTzar_Tha3rd said:

"This is why priests are reluctant to take confessions before mass/service. If his homily/sermon has features of your confession then it might lead you to think that he was talking about you "during the people".

@MosiaKarabelo said:

"Well said, this goes with business as well!"

@BrandArtAlchemy said:

"Sad its gotten to this point, but totally understandable."

Sjava and Big Zulu to rock Cape Town on Friday for their Ukhamba tour

Taking to his Twitter account, Sjava shared that he and his collaborator Big Zulu will be performing in Cape Town on 28 July at the Canal Walk for the Ukhamba Album tour.

They formed a magical duo, with their single Umbayimbayi dominating the charts.

Umbayimbayi goes platinum, Mzansi celebrates with the duo

Briefly News previously reported that Sjava and Big Zulu celebrated Umbayimbayi reaching platinum status.

Sjava expressed his deep gratitude for their supporters and treated them to another music video off of their album, for Sayona.

Source: Briefly News