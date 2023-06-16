Inkabi Zezwe, a musical duo consisting of Sjava and Big Zulu, have released the music video for Sayona

The song comes from their collaborative album Ukhamba which was a hit among their supporters

The duo will embark on an album tour where they visit various cities

Sjava and Big Zulu from the duo Inkabi Zezwe have released a new music video for ‘Sayona’ which comes from their album ‘Ukhamba’. Image

Sjava has shared a snippet from his music video with fellow collaborator Big Zulu.

Together, they formed a musical duo Inkabi Zezwe and released their hit album, Ukhamba.

Sayona music video receives rave reviews

Fans of the duo were treated to another music video from Inkabi Zezwe. Sayona is from their joint album and is a hit among fans.

The visuals were released on 15 June, and the reception has been amazing so far.

Sjava shared a snippet from the video, which is available on YouTube:

Fans approve of the Sayona music video

Their supporters have given the video their stamp of approval.

@ss_seluleko said:

"Ah you guys made a music video from my favourite song, thank you."

@smlunguana said:

"My favourite track from the album."

@kvhago said:

"The coolest thing is seeing Sjava and Big Zulu teaming up."

@samka45 shared:

"Thank you Zinkabi."

@armany_petty said:

"You just gained a fan here. The fact that you love Nicki and can quote her barz as they are is so insane. Love it."

@PhestaCPT said:

"Too much."

@Ntvndoyenkosi shared:

"What a classic."

Big Zulu and Sjava to embark on an album tour

Briefly News previously reported that Inkabi Zezwe, consisting of Big Zulu and Sjava, will be embarking on an album tour for Ukhamba.

They will be visiting various cities; their first stop will be at the Pretoria SunBet Arena on 24 June, Cape Town on 29 July, and Johannesburg Carnival City on 26 August.

They will then visit their hometown of Durban on 3 September at The King's Park Stadium.

