Sjava and Big Zulu announce dates for their tour. Images: @bigzulu_sa, sjama_atm

Source: Instagram

Inkabi Zezwe, the collaboration between South African rappers Sjava and Big Zulu, announced the official dates for their highly anticipated Ukhamba album tour. The duo's first single, Umbayimbayi, has already topped the charts, and their joint project has generated excitement among their vast following.

Inkabi Zezwe announce tour dates

Taking to Twitter, Sjava shared a video clip announcing the album tour dates.

Sjava wrote:

"Sanibonani go get your tickets. Inkabi zezwe is coming to your city ❤️"

TimesLive reports the tour will kickstart in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena on June 24, Cape Town on July 29 and Johannesburg Carnival City on August 26. The duo will wrap up their tour in their hometown of Durban on September 3 at Kings Park Stadium.

Despite being renowned hitmakers in South African hip-hop, Sjava and Big Zulu also excel in traditional music. According to The Citizen, Sjava's project, Isibuko, topped the charts earlier this year, while Big Zulu's Ichwane Lenyoka made waves in 2022.

Fans reacted to news of Ukhamba tour

Fans have been eagerly awaiting their collaboration, and the blend of their musical talents will surely be a treat for music enthusiasts in the coming months.

@Candle_Kerese said:

"Carnival!! Here we come!!!"

@Zulu_Thandeka_

"I'm obviously gonna be there."

@Iyobi_indumi

"Makube njalo ❤️"

@AlphaAsi_maybe

"Big Zulu, in Cape Town on the 29th"

Tickets for the Inkabi Zezwe album tour are available on Computicket, and fans can expect a unique and unforgettable live experience from these two acclaimed artists.

With their shared passion for music and mutual respect for each other's talents, Sjava and Big Zulu are set to captivate audiences across Mzansi with their Ukhamba album tour.

