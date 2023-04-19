Cassper Nyovest announced on Twitter that his soundtrack for Young, Famous & Africans premiered

The Siyathandana rapper's loyal fans, Tsibipians, expressed that they already love the smash hit

The teaser, which included Bonang Matheba, was released by Netflix yesterday, and fans of the show couldn't stop talking about it

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after his soundtrack for the Netflix reality show Young, Famous, & African premiered.

Cassper Nyovest is proud of his soundtrack for 'Young, Famous & African' Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Briefly News reported that Netflix SA took to Twitter to share the trailer for Young, Famous & African's new season, which went viral. While the visuals piqued many people's interest, Mufasa's voice heard as background music could not be ignored.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates his soundtrack for Young, Famous & African

On Twitter, Mufasa reshared the Netflix trailer for Young, Famous and African. He was proud that his soundtrack debuted and celebrated by making a pun using his 2022 track Pardon My Arrogance, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We make soundtracks. #PardonMyArrogance"

Cassper Nyovest's fans already love new song

The Siyathandana rapper has been teasing new music for quite some time, and his fans were overjoyed to finally get a taste of what he has been cooking in the studio. They praised the rapper and the soundtrack, saying:

@Deartroublegal said:

"That's wassup, homie."

@boyza_jhb shared:

"Your track gave it more life."

@MekgoeP posted:

"You're simply the best. Keep your foot on their necks."

@RichUncle95 replied:

"It fits perfectly!"

@sthandwa_w commented:

"It's fire."

@dineonestaSA also said

"I love this song."

@ED_DA_DON added:

"This soundtrack is heavily slept on."

Bonang Matheba steals the show in the Young, Famous, & African trailer

According to The South African news publication, besides Cassper Nyovest, Bonang Matheba's appearance on the Young, Famous & African trailer topped Twitter trends.

Although the show is a global reality show that depicts the extravagant lives of celebrities from all over the African continent, Queen B is the most talked about despite joining the show in Season 2.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced in 2022 that Matheba would be joining as a feature, not a cast member. However, it appears that most people will be watching the Netflix show for her.

Cassper Nyovest gets roasted after freestyling videos resurface

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest faced criticism from some Twitter fans who claimed he was not a talented freestyle rapper.

The comments came in response to a question posed on the social media platform, asking users to share their most memorable "I'm not him" moments.

One user, @QinisoTMagubane, singled out Cassper Nyovest's attempts at freestyling as an example of such a moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News