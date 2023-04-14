Cassper Nyovest has faced criticism on Twitter regarding his freestyling skills

Some fans have called into question his abilities as a freestyle rapper, despite his success as a songwriter and performer

A user on Twitter singled out Cassper's attempts at freestyling as an example of an "I'm not him" moment

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter roasts Cassper Nyovest. Images: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

, the South African musician and entrepreneur, has faced criticism from some Twitter fans who claim he is not a talented freestyle rapper.

Cassper's "I'm not him" moment

Cassper Nyovest has demonstrated his skill as a songwriter and performer with hit songs like Doc Shebeleza and Tito Mboweni, which have earned him widespread acclaim and commercial success. But Twitter has called into question his freestyling abilities.

The comments came in response to a question posed on the social media platform, asking users to share their most memorable "I'm not him" moments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cassper attempts at freestyling resurface

One user, @QinisoTMagubane, singled out Cassper Nyovest's attempts at freestyling as an example of such a moment, stating that every time the musician tried to freestyle, it was a cringe-worthy experience.

@QinisoTMagubane said:

"Every time Cassper Nyovest attempted a freestyle ✋"

Mzansi Twitter roast Cassper's freestyles

Tweeps roasted the rapper-turned-boxer for his freestyle attempts.

@david_kholofelo said:

"I can mize the rest, but the "connected to the heart like the medulla" line just doesn't sit well with me."

@topking03 tweeted:

"And people are going to say he is better than AKA. Supa Mega's rapping skills are up there making hits same thing but he is compared against a guy who only make hits."

@Mduduzi_L said:

"Connect to the heart like the medulla wooo haaa. Where is Supa Mega so we can laugh again."

@YangaChief11 said:

"The funniest part is Tbo Touch hyping him."

Cassper Nyovest roasted by Americans after sharing "unfunny" video, South Africans not defending the rapper: "He Blocked Us"

Briefly News reported on Cassper getting roasted by American tweeps after posting an unfunny meme.

Americans are having a field day dragging Cassper Nyovest after he shared an unfunny video.

Mufasa posted the video on his Twitter timeline, hoping it would go viral and everyone would use it as a meme or sound in their social media skits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News