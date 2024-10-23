The South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz recently scooped another GQ award

The star won the GQ Best Dressed Editor's Choice Award, and the news about his win was shared on social media

Many netizens had mixed reactions to Murdah Bongz Award win on social media

Murdah Bongz won another Award. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz has added another award to his list of achievements, this time for something other than his great music.

Murdah wins GQ Best Dressed Editor's Choice Award

The South African music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz has done it again as he scooped another award for his fresh style and outfits.

The former Black Motion member recently won another GQ Best Dressed Editor's Choice Award. The news about the star's win was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Murdah Bongz wins Best Dressed Award (Editor's Choice) at the 2024 GQ Awards; South Africa."

See the post below:

Fans had mixed reactions to Murdah's win

Shortly after the news was shared about the announcement on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions to him winning the award. See some of the comments below:

@Vanillasausy said:

"Congratulations Morda."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Best dressed? Mhlawumbe he’s being deployed and they’re failing to inform us."

@mnm_meya questioned:

"Who votes for these awards?"

@Crasythings tweeted:

"This was the best dressed? The bar was low, but congratulations to him."

@EpicSolaris responded:

"Yeah I don't see it."

@winsley_samuels replied:

"But we all know Oscar Mbo deserved it more than anybody."

@LwandleEL shared:

"I don't think he dresses badly; I just didn't expect it. He's a likeable guy, so congratulations to him for getting the votes."

@Sneh_WithChild mentioned:

"Definitely always fresh!"

