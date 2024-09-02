Murdah Bongz Scoops the GQ’s Best Dressed: Editors’ Choice Award
- South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz recently won an award for his stylish drip
- The star shared on his Instagram page that he scooped the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award
- Many netizens on social media flooded the star's comment section with congratulatory messages
The South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz has added another award to his list of achievements, and this time around, it wasn't for his great music.
Murdah Bongz scoops the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award
DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, scooped another award recently. The former Black Motion group member won the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award 2024.
Murdah Bongz shared his excitement about winning the award on his Instagram page, pairing it with a video and captioning it:
"Thank you @gqsouthafrica for Best Dressed: Editors Choice Award."
See the post below:
Fans congratulate the star for winning the award
Shortly after Morda posted about winning the award, many netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the reactions below:
DJ Zinhle wrote:
"My stylish boo."
Singer Brenden Praise said:
"What a superstar."
shuzlately responded:
"You need best grooved too because those moves had the floor shook with the one leg."
jussie_zw replied:
"I swear this man's energy is contagious, you can tell he's genuinely happy @murdahbongz."
roxy.kali commented:
"Everytime @murdahbongz wins, I feel like the whole pack is winning. Congratulations."
chisomo_ngu_lube mentioned:
"Your dance moves need an award .... CONGRATULATIONS, sir."
zqelekazi_ congratulated Murdah Bongz:
"Well deserved...You're super stylish."
Murdah Bongz gushes over DJ Zinhle
In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz showing love to his wifey, DJ Zinhle, for her Remy Martin collaboration. Murdah gushed over Zinhle in a sweet note that had fans in their feelings:
omontle_thato said:
"That’s what’s beautiful about your union, u celebrate each other and it’s beautiful to watch."
