South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz recently won an award for his stylish drip

The star shared on his Instagram page that he scooped the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award

Many netizens on social media flooded the star's comment section with congratulatory messages

Murdah Bongz bagged another award. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz has added another award to his list of achievements, and this time around, it wasn't for his great music.

Murdah Bongz scoops the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award

DJ Zinhle's husband, Murdah Bongz, scooped another award recently. The former Black Motion group member won the GQ's Best Dressed: Editors' Choice Award 2024.

Murdah Bongz shared his excitement about winning the award on his Instagram page, pairing it with a video and captioning it:

"Thank you @gqsouthafrica for Best Dressed: Editors Choice Award."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate the star for winning the award

Shortly after Morda posted about winning the award, many netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the reactions below:

DJ Zinhle wrote:

"My stylish boo."

Singer Brenden Praise said:

"What a superstar."

shuzlately responded:

"You need best grooved too because those moves had the floor shook with the one leg."

jussie_zw replied:

"I swear this man's energy is contagious, you can tell he's genuinely happy @murdahbongz."

roxy.kali commented:

"Everytime @murdahbongz wins, I feel like the whole pack is winning. Congratulations."

chisomo_ngu_lube mentioned:

"Your dance moves need an award .... CONGRATULATIONS, sir."

zqelekazi_ congratulated Murdah Bongz:

"Well deserved...You're super stylish."

Murdah Bongz gushes over DJ Zinhle

In a previous report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz showing love to his wifey, DJ Zinhle, for her Remy Martin collaboration. Murdah gushed over Zinhle in a sweet note that had fans in their feelings:

omontle_thato said:

"That’s what’s beautiful about your union, u celebrate each other and it’s beautiful to watch."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News