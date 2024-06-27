Murdah Bongz recently secured himself a partnership with German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen

The DJ/ producer shared the great news and also pictures from his handover after getting a new car

This after Mordah was gifted a vintage car by his wife, DJ Zinhle, and Mzansi congratulated him on the new wheels

Murdah Bongz has partnered with Volkswagen and got a new car. Images: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

It's raining cars for Murdah Bongz after the ASANTE hitmaker secured himself an automobile partnership and some new wheels!

Murdah Bongz partners with Volkswagen

Our fave, Murdah Bongz, is living his best life and securing win after win, and we love it for him!

Just weeks after his wifey, DJ Zinhle, gifted him a vintage car for his birthday, it looks like the pair will need to make space in their garage after Murdah secured another whip.

Taking to his Instagram page, the award-winning producer revealed that he had just penned a deal with German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen, and secured himself a new Amarok bakkie:

"Thank you so much, @garnish_vw_guy and @mccarthy_volkswagen_wonderboom, for the wheels! Looking forward to this new partnership."

Mzansi shows love to Murdah Bongz

Netizens are impressed by Murdah's moves and congratulated him on the new partnership:

sebenzilelindelwa blessed Murdah:

"It's your time to shine, keep winning, Bongani! May God continue to bless you and your family; play hard and work harder!"

Thando_Millar was impressed:

"He is definitely in his prime!"

brazowizo joked:

"Give me the one your wife gifted you."

ledipersonaltrainer showed love to Murdah:

"Congratulations, my brother. Let God continue to bless you."

realest_tash wrote:

"Monna ke van tlhe! Congratulations, Mörda."

caribbeangoso praised Murdah:

"Mörda is now a full brand. Secure the bag, Mörda and congratulations on the new partnership."

akhomayatula posted:

"So many blessings. It's a beautiful season you are in."

Zintle Kwaaiman bags Suzuki endorsement

It's clear that South African entertainers are making big moves, as Zintle Kwaaiman also secured an endorsement with Suzuki.

The musician, who recently caught everyone's attention with her lively and unorthodox performances, told Briefly News about the exciting partnership and how it happened:

"I was booked in Mthatha, and on a Sunday morning, I saw this beautiful car at the Suzuki dealership. I started fake crying, saying 'Thank you,' and acting like the car was mine, not knowing that people there knew me.

"When they noticed, they entertained what I was doing, and I asked for the car keys with my team taking videos. I posted the prank video and another one with the actual owner. People were congratulating me even though I mentioned that it was a prank.

"I got my followers to tag Suzuki and have them give me a car. Phila spoke to their team and made things happen. After a month, the car came and had my name branded. I couldn't believe it!"

Boity Thulo becomes Omoda ambassador

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Boity Thulo securing a partnership with Omoda South Africa.

The rapper was excited to share the news, saying she was looking forward to being part of the Omoda family.

