Murdah Bongz is over the moon after bagging two wins at the SAMAs recently

The OK MORDA hitmaker took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the wins, saying he's grateful to his family and supporters

Fans and peers showered Murdah with love and praise for his SAMA wins

Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt thank you to his supporters and family after winning two 'SAMA' awards. Images: murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz is beaming with pride after scooping two awards at the SAMAs. The DJ/ producer penned a heartfelt thank you to his supporters for holding him down. Murdah received tonnes of congratulatory messages from peers and fans who felt the Mohigan Sun hitmaker deserved the win.

Murdah Bongz pens message for SAMA win

Murdah Bongz is on top of the world! The DJ/ producer recently won two of his three SAMA nominations and has been beaming with pride at the love he's received.

Bongz took to his Instagram page to honour those who've had his back throughout his solo career, from his family to his collaborators. ASANTE won awards for Best Dance Album and Remix of the Year, and Murdah said the love for his project is indescribable:

"The journey of Asante. Words cannot describe, to have had the support of those that believed in me as well as the project this is to you. I now know God is good all the time."

Murdah closed off his note by honouring his wife, DJ Zinhle, for her love and support. The Thula hitmaker recently congratulated her hubby for his wins:

"To my wife, I can’t say enough how grateful I am. Thank you mama for showing me that love conquers all."

Mzansi shows love to Murdah Bongz

Fans and peers rallied to congratulate Murdah Bongz on his big SAMA wins:

djzinhle said:

"Congratulations my love."

majorleaguedjz wrote:

"Congratulations bro!"

ciciworldwide posted:

"Congratulations Mkhwenyan."

djtira responded:

"Congrats bro!"

justjulesza praised Murdah:

"So we'll deserved an incredible body work well done."

makhubelamodiegi said:

"May God increase you and fulfil your heart needs, and congratulations Baba ka Sainty, well deserved."

andie_mcasa cheered:

"Well done MÖRDA, talk about God’s perfect timing!"

Murdah Bongz gushes over DJ Zinhle

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz showing love to his wifey, DJ Zinhle, for her Remy Martin collaboration. Murdah gushed over Zinhle in a sweet note that had fans in their feelings:

omontle_thato said:

"That’s what’s beautiful about your union, u celebrate each other and it’s beautiful to watch."

Source: Briefly News