Murdah Bongz recently congratulated his wife DJ Zinhle on her collaboration with Remy Martin

The music producer penned a sweet post dedicated to Zinhle, saying how proud he is of her

Fans showed love to the Mahosana and fawned over Bongz' support for his superstar wife

Murdah Bongz penned a heartfelt post to DJ Zinhle after she bagged a collaboration with Remy Martin. Images: murdahbongz, djzinhle

DJ Zinhle recently bagged a deal with Remy Martin and hosted a slew of celebs who celebrated the partnership and showed love to Zinhle. Her proud husband, Murdah Bongz congratulated her in a heartfelt Instagram post that had fans in their feelings.

Mzansi fawned over the adoring couple and congratulated Zinhle on securing the bag.

Murdah Bongz shows love to DJ Zinhle

Murdah Bongz never wastes an opportunity to show off his superstar wife. The music producer is a certified gone boy and recently fawned over DJ Zinhle after she bagged a partnership with Remy Martin.

The ASANTE hitmaker penned a heartfelt post dedicated to his wife and had Mzansi gushing over the couple's love for one another:

"Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you, everyday I see God’s hand within you. Thank you to everyone that came to celebrate my wife."

Mzansi gushes over the Mahosanas

Can you spell "couple goals"? There's never a day when fans aren't in awe of the love between Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle and how loud they are at expressing it - this time was no different:

djzinhle thanked her hubby:

"Thank you nana. So grateful for you."

omontle_thato gushed over the couple:

"That’s what’s beautiful about your union, u celebrate each other and it’s beautiful to watch."

boohleomoohle_official said:

"That 'my wife' slaps differently!"

mtshemlamandisa gushed:

"You guys are truly remarkable. May God continue to pour out his blessings on you guys. Love you guys."

dj_mosart said:

"It's 'my wife' for me!!! @murdahbongz YEBO!"

yuhitskhaya was in awe:

"The way you love your wife!"

