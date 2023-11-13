Global site navigation

Nadia Nakai Pens Heartfelt Post for DJ Zinhle on Instagram Over Remy Martin Partnership
Nadia Nakai Pens Heartfelt Post for DJ Zinhle on Instagram Over Remy Martin Partnership

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Rapper Nadia Nakai showered DJ Zinhle with some love on social media recently
  • Nadia Nakai shared a post on Instagram celebrating the Thula hitmaker for partnering with Remy Martin
  • Social media users flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Nadia Nakai celebrated DJ Zinhle's win
Nadia Nakai showed DJ Zinhle some love. Image: @nadianakai, @djzinhle
Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle continued their beautiful friendship even after AKA's death. The pair have been captured hanging out together, sometimes with the Forbes family. Recently, Nadia celebrated DJ Zinhle on Instagram.

Nadia Nakai shows love to DJ Zinhle

Media personalities DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are proof that people can still be friends, even after dating the same man. The stars, who both dated AKA, have remained close even after the rapper's death in February 2023.

Nadia shared a post on her Instagram page showing love to DJ Zinhle and celebrating with her as she has partnered with one of the biggest alcohol brands, Remy Martin. She wrote:

"It’s a celebration!!! Congratulations, sister!!! @djzinhle"

See the post here:

Fans salute Nadia Nakai

Shortly after she shared the post, peeps flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages:

djzinhle responded:

"I love you, mama."

kingmanatsa wrote:

"Kiernan, I’m sorry, my brother, but I’m happy both your ladies are winning big time."

pearlishmasele praised:

"I wish every woman could learn from you two ladies, love indeed conquers all, not these unnecessary catfights, and jealousy found among many women today. Truly, you are inspiring, and I wish you could have a talk show together. God bless and elevate ladies."

thechunky_tee complimented:

"I love your sisterhood with all my heart."

ongezwawhitney applauded:

"Girls in their winning era."

phinda_x wrote:

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girls."

Nadia Nakai opens up about having Kairo Forbes in her life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is grateful for the opportunity to join the Forbes' blended family, even after AKA's passing.

Bragga was a recent guest on The L-Tido Podcast with L-Tido, where she spoke fondly of Kairo Forbes and her mother, DJ Zinhle. Nadia and Forbes have created a strong bond and Nadia cannot wait to be called auntie by Kairo.

Source: Briefly News

