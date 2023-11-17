A South African DJ creates a viral track using the infamous 'My Name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I'm a housekeeper' line

The TikTok video showcases the DJ's unique blend of humour and musical talent, rocking a domestic worker outfit

Mzansi eagerly anticipates grooving to this unexpected December anthem; it is going to be a vibe

In a surprising and comical turn of events, a TikTok video featuring a male South African DJ dressed in a domestic worker outfit has taken the internet by storm.

Mzansi is hoping Mbali Nhlapo sees this amazing video, knowing they'll all be cleaning to the beat. Image: @tothetopproductions

Source: TikTok

The DJ, known for his creativity and beats, dropped a track that ingeniously incorporates the infamous line, 'My Name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I'm a housekeeper.' Mzansi has erupted in excitement, anticipating that this track will dominate the dance floors come December.

Mbali the housekeep, becomes groove sensation

The TikTok video, shared by @tothetopproductions, features the DJ in a domestic worker outfit, dropping beats to the iconic line that gained popularity on social media. The unexpected and humorous fusion of the catchy line with an infectious beat has resonated with audiences, and the track is already being hailed as a potential December anthem.

Take a look and a listen:

Mzansi can't get enough

South Africans have taken to social media to express their excitement, sharing the TikTok video and eagerly tagging friends, anticipating that the track will become a staple at festive gatherings. The DJ's ability to blend humour and musical creativity has struck a chord with Mzansi, showcasing the power of music to bring joy and laughter.

Read some comments:

@lusandamakalima:

"Everybody scream VINEGAR!!! ”

@Jules1316 :

"We'll" all be on our knees scrubbing floors in the nightclub."

@Bella:

"As someone who has partied to the theme of Gummy Bears, I can attest to this@Tumi Pule: listen!!!! I would be screaming I'm a housekeeper at the top of my lungs."

Soweto lady with housekeeping business shines bright

Briefly News reported that Soweto-based businesswoman Mbali Nhlapo is South Africa's most trendy cleaning guru.

The 40-year-old previously opened up to Briefly News about her cleaning company, called Sisters @ Work, where she currently employs 43 men and women.

Now, in a follow-up interview, Mbali reflects on the inspiration behind her love of cleanliness and affordable upkeep of the home.

