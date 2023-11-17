An Eastern Cape mechanic has become a local hero by revamping a R5K Citi Golf into a stunning masterpiece and he's sharing the journey on TikTok

The video takes viewers through each transformation step, from a budget buy to a showroom-worthy gem

Mzansi is buzzing with inspiration as the mechanic's dedication and skill shine through in the captivating video

An Eastern Cape man shared a video of him revamping a Citi Golf. Images: @creamy_garage

Source: TikTok

A man from the Eastern Cape has turned heads by transforming a humble Citi Golf, purchased for a mere R5K, into a gleaming symbol of automotive excellence.

Citi Golf revamp

The journey from a budget buy to a showroom-worthy spectacle is unveiled in a captivating TikTok video by user @creamy_garage on his page and showcases the meticulous revamping process.

The video takes viewers on a visual journey of the car's evolution, revealing the man's dedication, craftsmanship and undeniable talent. From sanding and repainting to upgrading the interior, every detail is expertly captured, leaving TikTok users in awe.

Click here to watch the video.

Mzansi applauds the car revamp

The Eastern Cape man's inspiring story has become a beacon of motivation for car enthusiasts and DIY lovers alike. TikTok is enthusiastic about his skilful transformation of the Citi Golf, turning an affordable purchase into a head-turning masterpiece.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Modli said:

"Hope she's in good hands."

@Orabelle says:

"My twin, this is amazing."

@quintin refer commented:

"This looks amazing, my brother, well done."

Myream shared:

"Selling your car is so heartbreaking."

@phenome said:

"I also love doing these Citi Golf projects and its really worth doing them."

@Anseu joked:

"Just let the ancestor rest, my guy."

Mzansi man-modified Toyota catches social media off guard

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a modified Toyota Tazz is creating a stir on social media because it has been transformed so differently that it looks nothing like the original car.

Oefentse Mphatsoe is the designer behind the viral car and the Roodepoort resident did everything by himself and is self-taught.

Car YouTuber Ernest Page, who films modified cars, says Mphatsoe has the potential to design, create and fabricate cars.

Source: Briefly News