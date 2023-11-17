A group of matriculants from North West are stealing the spotlight with a TikTok video showcasing their incredible glow-ups for graduation

The before-and-after footage captures the students' stunning transformations, from fresh-faced students to radiant graduates

Mzansi is buzzing with admiration for the matriculants, showering them with love and applause for their remarkable outfits

North West pupil shares video of massive glow-ups of fellow matriculants. Images: Peopleimages

Source: Getty Images

A group of matriculants from the North West have taken TikTok by storm, showcasing their dazzling transformations in a captivating before-and-after farewell video.

Matric glow-up

Each student's metamorphosis, documented in the video uploaded by TikTok user @kaygeemore, has become a source of widespread admiration across Mzansi. From charming outfit changes to radiant smiles, the video highlights the students' remarkable glow-ups, capturing the essence of this special milestone.

Brimming with joy and celebration, the TikTok video has resonated with viewers who are showering the matriculants with praise for their stunning transformations. The before-and-after photos reflect the glow-up and the end of their schooling journey.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises North West matriculants

The video serves as a heartwarming testament to the resilience and growth of the matriculants, turning their farewell into a memorable and shared celebration on social media. People across South Africa's love for the students' glow-up is evident in the comments section, where netizens express delight and encouragement:

@eemz0 said:

"Everyone here looks super wholesome and like genuinely great kids."

@Binxxxxxxi praised:

"They all look soooo awesome."

@Roché commented:

"Everyone looked so FANCY !!! SLAYYY."

@CJ complimented:

"You all looked so snazzy."

@Tiaan Kotze shared:

"Amazing how school kids turn to young adults."

@makoma004 joked:

"Camera man must be arrested we wanted to see full pic."

