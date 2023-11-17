A woman’s TikTok video is causing a wave of laughter as she hilariously exposes the everyday act of pretending to be sick to attend a job interview

The video clocked over 9.5 million views, capturing the relatable scenario of calling in sick while secretly going up for an interview

Netizens worldwide were left in stitches over its accuracy and are flooding social media with laughter emojis and relatable comments

A woman has captured the hearts of many as she humorously exposes the common practice of pretending to be sick to escape work while attending a job interview.

The video shared by user @safia.bk on TikTok, filled with wit and relatability, has quickly gone viral, resonating with people worldwide.

In the laugh-out-loud footage, the woman skillfully uses a toddler who has become famous on TikTok for her sassy attitude. The familiar scenario of calling in sick to work while secretly preparing for a job interview has made millions laugh. The clip has gone viral, clocking 9.5 million views and thousands of likes and shares.

Netizens relate to funny video

People have embraced the TikTok video with open arms and are buzzing with user comments expressing how relatable and amusing the video is. Many are sharing their own stories and experiences, turning the comment sections into a virtual comedy club:

@HoneyDijon joked:

"And later on printing my resignation letter from the office printer. Uou know the drill!"

@ Cherokee Williams shared:

"It's funny until they call your old job as a reference."

@KG Masekela 881 said:

"We owe this lovely child some royalties for this expression."

@Keeks commented:

"My checkup was fine *new hairstyle new lashes waxed brows painted toes and a whole new acrylic set."

@Alexisarman laughed:

"Praying and hoping they don’t ask for proof."

