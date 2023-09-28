A man from Limpopo wanted to prank villagers, but the tables were quickly turned

The TikTok video shows the gent pretending to be dead and coming out of the ground

Netizens were in tears because the people he tried to punk ended up fighting him back

A pedi man thought he was funny pranking people by pretending to be rising from the dead.

He was surprised when the prankers turned on him and fought back hilariously!

Limpopo man tries to prank people in video

@prophet_mikaele posted the TikTok video, and the prank is enough to send someone to hospital because of laughter. In the footage, the Limpopo man pretends to be buried in the ground. When an unsuspecting person walks in his direction, the man suddenly rises from the ground, thinking his prank will scare people. He was wrong.

Prank 'victims' fight back

The prankster almost regretted his prank. His first 'victim' picked up rocks and slung them at the prankster, who had to beg him and tell him it was just a prank. The second one dropped everything and ran away.

The third one didn't even wait for him and instantly recognized him. This one was waiting for him as he had a tree twig and beat the prankster with it. The final victim punched, kicked, and swore out of the prank. Watch the hilarious video here:

Netizens bust at man's video

Netizens themselves were on the floor laughing at their reactions.

Rozay said:

“You will die, Omega. This is Africa.”

Lordrenny added:

“The first guy said “Omega” like he casually knows a demon with that name.”

Me234 remarked:

“I bet there’s a ghost called Omega, and they were ready to fight him.”

Pope was dead.

“The first guy is even greeting the ghost.”

bolla_Tops exclaimed:

“These pranks in South Africa. Nah, I’m too young.”

Iceyyyyy laughed as well.

“We don’t run. We fight over here.”

aneleMax jokingly warned:

“Don’t prank us. We are African.”

Cab nation made an observation.

“Those two friends will never go home late.”

Nickyvanheerden added:

“Pranks in South Africa will get you hurt.”

