This funny woman tricks her lover into believing that he is sleeping with someone else in their bed

Tweeps could not contain themselves from laughing at the confused guy as his face flushed up with shock

One user caught feelings and said that this would be the ultimate deal breaker in his relationship

This funny lady nearly stopped her lover's heart with this cheating prank.

A lady toyed with her bae in a TikTok video reposted on Twitter by @Mhayise that he funnily labelled: "This man nearly died".

This lady has found a way to prank her unsuspecting sleeping lover with a mannequin in a funny video. Images: @Mhayise

Who is sleeping next to you?

The video shows a woman walking over to her sleeping partner and asking him about the figure laying next to him. Her lover humorously glances over to the side of the bed where he sees a silhouette of a woman with hair then pulls away his blankets to check his pants.

One could tell from the look on this lad's face that his soul was leaving his body.

Tweeps couldn't help but laugh:

@MisMuffinsss laughed:

"I thought it only happens in the movies"

@icyshadz was traumatised:

"This is why I don’t like women"

@AbrahamNkuna could not stand the prank:

"I would dump you immediately, I can't date someone who always tests my emotions."

@MavundlaNokwazi salutes the girl:

"She’s so calm I salute her… I would have lost it

@LungelwaMazibu5 applauded her:

"She got him good, he was scared for a minute there "

@paulkgabi said:

"Bro nearly confessed for no reason."

Cheating pranks are not everyone's cup of tea

This prankster might have had peeps rolling on the floor with laughter, but a funny reaction is not always guaranteed.

One prankster was found shaking when she pretended to be speaking to a man in a taxi full of what is assumed to be married women.

In a video published in The South African, the prankster speaks in every passenger's earshot thanking the 'man' for the R10 000 and her inability to speak because 'his wife' was in the same taxi as she is.

The women start getting upset asking to see the phone numbers. The prankster tries to explain the joke but the women just want to throw hands.

The truth will set you free

Another prank story by Briefly News is that of a little girl who called her family out for lying in a TikTok prank.

A lady toyed her niece with a string of white lies, starting by saying she's her daughter. As the fibs escalated and grew wilder, the little girl had none of the lies telling her aunt to stop lying because "God doesn't like lies."

The little girl won the hearts of TikTokers because of her pure soul.

