A beautiful young lady decided to prank her little niece to see how she would react to her lies

She told a string of fabulous fibs, and the young angel could not stomach them

Lie after lie, she reprimanded her aunt and begged her to stop the fibbing

Little Amo could not stand it as her sister lied to her feverishly, unaware that she was a victim of a TikTok prank. Image: @its.ashante

Source: TikTok

A young girl could not stomach her aunt's lies in a prank and called her out!

A TikTok video of a young lady pranking her niece made netizens laugh as the cute little angel cancelled each and every fantastic lie told by her sister.

Mzansi entertained by relatives doing lie prank

The video, posted by @its.ashante, begins with her claiming the little girl is her daughter.

She continues to say that they live in a 10-bedroom mansion in Sandton, and it is at this point that her younger sister's eyes widen in shock.

Ashante continues playing the prank on her niece and says that Amo, the little sister, has a huge playroom.

Amo immediately flatly denies it, shaking her head vigorously.

She even calls her "sis", to which Ashante, in the video, insists that she calls her mommy.

Amo is having none of it. She cries:

"But you're not my mother!"

After a few more fibs, little Amo folds her arms and scolds her sister. She says:

"Sis, please stop telling lies."

As the lies pile up, Amo calls on the Highest Power. She reprimands her niece:

"Jesus doesn't like telling lies. Don't tell lies to God."

She implores her sister to stop lying and even says:

"You don't have a boyfriend."

Netizens think Amo's honesty too charming

Ashante, still pranking her sibling hard, has her little niece wagging her finger at her, and Mzansi found her so adorable and nunus.

Watch as Ashante executes funny prank on her fam here:

Hlobisile Ncamisile Sokhulu applauded little Amo's honesty. She said:

"Ngamthanda lomntwana. Qiniso emtaneni."

Jasmine also pays homage to how honest children can be. She added:

"One thing about kids, they are very honest shem."

Sphiwe Mtshali Mhlongo supported Amo. She pointed out:

"Well done girl, you don't tell lies to God. She will see heaven!"

Elethu_golimpi@20 loved Amo's demeanour. She commented:

"She's so calm and respectful. Such an angel."

Rashieda said that Amo should be employed by the government. She opined:

God bless her soul. We need her in government. Such an angel."

