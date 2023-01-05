A little girl could not believe what was happening to her mom's face and her shock amused many people

Her mother pranked her by using a TikTok filter that elongated her features and the baby's reaction was priceless

TikTokkers said they couldn't stop watching the funny video and thousands of people pressed the liked button

A little girl is stunned by her mom's face. Image: @alliyblizz/TikTok

TikTok has some features that alter peoples' appearances and a playful mom used one to trick her young child.

In the video posted by @alliyblizz, the toddler can be seen trying to figure out why her mom's face looks different on camera than in real life.

The mother's eyes and mouth kept popping forward and then backwards which confused the innocent baby.

The baby's unrehearsed reaction had people on TikTok from all over the world dying from laughter.

Some netizens said she was too young to be pranked like that, and they urged the mother not to play with her mind like that.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@empresschloedivine said:

"She is thinking should I cry or continue looking?"

@aynaaynaouedraogo wrote:

"Poor little girl! She's so confused."

@user3510421159106 posted:

"Don't let her had bad dreams at night."

@mzgubin mentioned:

"OMG! She is so cute. She is like how is mommy doing that?"

@mavdaniel added:

"Don’t traumatise this baby please."

@tamv1974 shared:

"Go to time-out mom. OMG, this is priceless and precious. Thank you for making me LOL this morning. May the Father cover you."

@mercyangel345 commented:

"She is like "Oh my God" but the words won't come out because she is so shocked."

