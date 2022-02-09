Rachel Kolisi has taken to Instagram to post a video of her sister-in-law’s first day of high school and peeps can’t get enough

Rachel has become a firm favourite on social media as she often shares happy family snaps

Saffas had hearts on their eyes for the adorable video with many praising Rachel for her parenting skills

Rachel Kolisi and her sister-in-law Liphelo embrace each other. Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi has pulled at the heartstrings of ordinary South Africans once again when she took to social media to post about helping her sister-in-law get ready for Grade 8.

Rachel posted a video to her Instagram account that sees her assist her husband’s sister Liphelo to prepare for high school.

In the video the doting mom can be seen waking Liphelo up with a friendly hug and later posing with her for a mirror selfie.

As the video progress you get to see a pic of the young ladies school uniform and

Rachel captioned the post:

“The same day I dropped Liyema at the airport, to start with matric. I dropped Liphelo off to start her hostel journey and GRADE 8! I’m shook that she’s even in high school! Just the other day we were celebrating her 7th birthday and getting her ready for grade one! Fetching her on Fridays to come home for the weekend have become some of my favourite moments.”

Rachel Kolisi shared pics with her daughters showing peeps exactly how summer days should be done

In more news about Rachel and her family, Briefly News wrote about the Kolisis enjoying a summer holiday.

Rachel Kolisi and her two daughters Liphelo and Keziah spent the day at the pool yesterday, showing Mzansi exactly how to welcome the warm weather.

Rachel Kolisi has been spending a lot of time with the kids during Siya's busy rugby season.

While she and the kids navigate moving provinces, keeping up with homework and rugby games, Rachel has been sharing some precious moments with followers on Instagram.

