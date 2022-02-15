Three schoolgirls dressed in uniform can be seen dancing up a storm in a TikTok video and peeps can't get enough

The video starts out with three girls dancing and then the one on the right-hand side busts a side split, upping the ante a thousand notches

Saffas online were blown away by the flexible young lady's fiery dance moves and asked to follow her account on social media

Three girls dance to the beat of their own drum in a viral clip. Image: @ ceeyahdadj17/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Three teenage schoolgirls can be seen breaking the internet with their fantastic dance moves in a new viral TikTok video. In the video, three schoolgirls can be seen taking part in the viral clip that received 41.4k views and 3 393 reactions online.

The students are participating in TikTok's video snap challenge where users demonstrate "three poses in one continuous movement" using an effect on a popular cellphone brand.

The soulful video was posted by Siyabulela Masebe, also known as “your uncle's favourite DJ”. Masebe uploaded the video to his TikTok account @ ceeyahdadj17.

He captioned the groovy clip:

“#trending #vibes #videosnapchallenge @unathy13 #adiwele”

Zaynab Bahardin said:

“Am here before it goes viraaaaaal!!! She on.”

Patricia Leggett added:

“Yeeeeeeeeeessssss. Damn it, she did that.”

Monica Davenport said:

“She is keeping it cool and classy.”

Tweedywoodson said:

“I hope this wasn't a battle, cause once old gurl split, it was over?!!!”

ladyfair_laylay said:

“Yaaaaas gurl!!.”

Angela Maichibi added:

“Beautiful little Angel with so many vibes.”

daykey12 added:

“she understood the assignment!”

Blossom Sphiwe Maher wrote

“Her energy.”

Gazol Been There said:

“Does she have a Facebook account.”

wicked0220 said:

“She had a look on her face like ‘OK Watch This love it!’.”

