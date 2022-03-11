A local gospel singer’s unanticipated live performance had the cyber community pleasantly amused

In the clip, the man can be seen singing a traditional praise song and says “tsohle babe” mid-song and Mzansi was never ready

Cyber citizens poked fun at the musician’s remix and suggested he sneaked in a shoutout to his crush

A Mzansi online user shared a video of a man who not only uplifted spirits but had his audience crack a chuckle, during his praise and worship performance.

The video was shared on Twitter by @Rathipa_Rampedi and sees a man singing a gospel song on stage. While the song is about thanking God for all his blessings and grace, he also thanks not just God, but ‘babe’ as well mid-song.

“When you are the lead singer and then your crush arrives at church, she has to know "Tsohle Babe",” the tweet was captioned.

Saffas had a field day with the post. Check out some of their funny reactions:

@lmoleke6 said:

“I didn’t see that one coming.”

@Azet_LaLeLaLa commented:

“@afrotraction Wandile is a typical RNB muso. In Moya Movement, I laughed out when I heard the exact "Baby" on a song he penned for Karabo.”

@Rathipa_Rampedi reacted:

“He had to slip that in.”

@Cosa_Dolce replied:

“Lmaoooo y'all are dusting me.”

@MsibiCaesar responded:

“I remember this day. Thank you for this video.”

@AspiringHustle wrote:

“Bae wants a mention, doesn't matter if you in the presence of the lord or not.”

Dr Tumi drops gospel track

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on local musician Dr Tumi had South Africans excited after dropping his latest studio track titled The Fourth Man. The Christian artist is widely celebrated for his roots in the gospel music scene and certainly did not deviate this time.

Heading online, many people who had listened to the track were really impressed with Dr Tumi, especially given his recent troubles with the law.

They flooded the timeline under the hashtag, #TheFourthManOutNow in support of the musician. It seems a lot of people felt the track was the perfect way to get down on an easy Sunday afternoon.

