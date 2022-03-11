A video of a stylish Mzansi man of few words has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by Ziyanda Sibeko (@sibekoziyanda) on Twitter and shows the gentleman pull up in a Mercedes-Benz and dripping in luxury wear

All he has to say about his upgraded look is that “things have changed” as the cameraman compliments him

A social media user Ziyanda Sibeko (@sibekoziyanda) took Twitter to share a video of a man who has moved on up in life.

A stylish man's humble approach to his upgraded lifestyle had peeps inspired. Image: @sibekoziyanda/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the man can be seen pulling up in a fancy Mercedes-Benz minibus. The cameraman proceeds to point out and congratulate the new car and stylish clothes and the humble man simply says “Things have changed”.

“Rent free in mind,” the tweet was captioned.

Inspired Saffas shared their positive reactions to the tweet:

@khaliphaniiii responded:

“Life has changed… life has changed.”

@zuksai said:

“Izinto zitshintshile, akukho nto ininzi ndinoyitsho ngaphandle kokuba izinto zitshintshile njengoba ubona nawe.”

@Given_47 commented:

“He’s literally a man of few words.”

@ntombz7 replied:

“Less bragging bra, I like his attitude man.”

@SbuMakamole reacted:

“But where on the K53 does it say it's ok to stop anywhere to talk to your friends or girls as long as you have your emergency lights on?”

@Yandazazz wrote:

“In life be like Small, don't protest no explain yourself too much.”

@SuzanMaponya2 said:

"He's congratulating him and he is politely saying THANK YOU brother things changed"( for the better of cause ).”

Source: Briefly News