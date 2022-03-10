Man Shares Photo of His Celeb Lookalike Skepta, Mzansi Has Jokes for Days

A local online user took to social media to share his celebrity look-alike, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, known professionally as Skepta

He shared in a Twitter post that he once overheard some girls saying he looks like the British rapper

Lonwabo’s (@lonwabo_mbuqwa) tweet caused quite a funny stir online as he had Saffas in stitches

A Mzansi man named Lonwabo (@lonwabo_mbuqwa) had cyber citizens in stitches after taking to social media to share his celebrity look-alike, Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr, known professionally as "Skepta".

A local man shared how he was led to believe that he looks like British rapper, Skepta. Image: @lonwabo_mbuqwa/Twitter and @Skepta/Twitter

He shared in a Twitter post that he recalled overhearing some girls at a grocery store say he looks like the British rapper when they saw him. He indicated that at the time, he didn’t know who exactly Skepta was.

“I remember overhearing some girls at Checkers say, 'He looks like Skepta,' when they saw me, kanti bathetha ngalo mjita,” said Lonwabo in the tweet.

Skepta is a British grime MC, rapper, songwriter and record producer.

South African online users could not help but laugh at the post, with many saying they were sceptical that the event Lonwabo recalled even happened. Check out some of their hilarious comments:

@refilwejoelle said:

“They just wanted to borrow your Xtra Savings card.”

@essonnaaa reacted:

“Me, I believe you.”

@lohaanda replied:

“Tell another joke.”

@nonitheotiginal commented:

“Ahhh ahhh, the girls lied.”

@sticky_glizzzy wrote:

“What you're saying is a bit dubious...”

@t_shmo asked:

“Are you sure that really happened?”

@SikhoPhilani replied:

“Your surname is literally, Mbuqwa bra. Babeku Bhuqa!”

