A video of a talented man running in a par of high heels has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by online user @lebomolax on TikTok and shows him sprinting to an event in Moboneng

The post had Saffas pleasantly amused and impressed as they flocked in on the post to show him love

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African online users were left stunned after watching a video of a man sprinting in a pair of high heels.

A video of a man running in a pair of high heels had peeps amused. Image: @lebomolax/TikTok

Source: UGC

The video was shared by online user @lebomolax on TikTok and sees him running on a road with great speed, presumably to a much anticipated event. He captioned the post:

“Off to shakers, Maboneng today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The clip had over 43K views at the time of publication and the cyber community could not help but be impressed by his skill, speed, and balance in the high ladies’ style shoes.

Abbison Mia said:

“I can't even walk in heels and he outchea sprinting in them yoh mara.”

missnhlanzeka348 reacted:

“Where do you get energy from, I love you.”

user4458313129833 wrote:

“I'm always in heels ne but yeyyyy I can't run in them.”

Itu_Livos replied:

“Usain Bolt ain't got nothing on you shame haii.”

Carol_ntombee responded:

"Haibo wena and l can't even walk on heels."

user9749400882448 commented:

“Pass by doornfontein ungithathe.”

Karabo reacted:

“You’re such a vibe.”

Photo of thoughtful man wearing high heels to give his bae a break sparks online debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Oxford Dictionary describes a gentleman as “a chivalrous, courteous or honourable man”. He looks for ways to help others, especially his bae. Such an explanation can be used to describe a man seen in a photo posted by a local online user, revealing a guy wearing his partner’s shoes in exchange for his.

The image was posted by @thuso_thelejane on Twitter and shows the gent confidently rocking the woman’s high heels as well as carrying her handbag while she wears his comfy slops while out at a food outlet.

“Indoda must give imama a break,” he captioned the post.

Source: Briefly News