A little girl who told her father that she is pregnant stunned many people after the funny video went viral

After seeing the interesting clip posted on TikTok, many people have said the baby is very wise and confident

By Thursday, January 5, the video had already gone viral and got over 493k views, 31.9k likes and 676 comments

A dad has posted a video on TikTok in which his little daughter confidently told him that she is pregnant.

In the video posted on December 31, 2022, by Nshimba Tshitende Re, the baby girl said she is going to give birth to a girl child.

The girl told her dad that she is pregnant and she expecting a baby girl. Photo credit: TiKTok/@renenshimba.

In the short clip which lasted just about 58 seconds, the little girl approached her father with an apple in her hand.

Video of a girl telling her dad that she is pregnant

She told him to help her peel the apple and then went on to announce that she is expecting a baby girl.

Meanwhile, she had used plenty of clothes to pad up her belly so that she actually looked like a pregnant woman.

Her protruding belly is so funny that it quickly caught the attention of TikTok users who laughed out loud in the comment section.

The video has been viewed a whopping 493k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mbugua joy said:

"Can we see the mum."

@Dee NcumoLuhle Jamba commented:

"This child has lived before."

@morongwamhlanga said:

"I wish it was that easy to tell our dads we are pregnant."

@Thamzang22 reacted:

"At her age the only English word I could say was "yes".

@munah_mo wrote:

"You guys need to enroll her in acting clases, we have a star here."

@Renrenisha said:

"So she knows about ultrasound and holding the belly for me."

@user7977142247599 said:

"Hmmm.... in my culture this is considered as an actual pregnancy announcement. She might be having a new sibling SOON."

