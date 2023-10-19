A hilarious video of three workers being pranked with a toy snake has gone viral on social media

The TikTok post shows the workers reacting in fear, with two of them running away and one fainting

South Africans on social media have found the video hilarious, with many joking about the workers' reactions

A video showing three workers being pranked with a toy snake had social media users laughing out loud.

Three workers freaked out when they discovered a toy snake on the job. Image: @aloiscalazerosgre/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A person being frightened by a snake can be funny, especially if they have an irrational fear of snakes or if their reaction is particularly over-the-top.

Men run and one faints after spotting 'snake'

The footage shared on TikTok by @aloiscalazerosgre shows a man strategically hiding a yellow toy snake in some litter before asking the men to clean up the area.

The video goes on to show the men discovering the 'snake' and two of them running away in great fear to evade the possible threat. One of them fainted as he hilariously fell to the ground.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi in stitches at men's fearful reaction

Mzansi netizens had a field day in the post's comments section as they joked about how the men reacted to the toy snake prank.

Lee-Rose McDlomo responded:

"Khona oshonile Jesu."

Sbureplied:

"The other guy has a delayed fainting response. Run first, faint later.."

Thobeka said:

"Wrong time to faint ."

Siphesihle commented:

"Yaquleka imambane."

@sanny_fuze wrote:

"Angazi nokuthi ngihleke muphi ."

Pabie Mogane said:

"Kanjalo kuya bheda."

Viral video shows boy pranking his parents with a fake snake

Many people online have used the natural fear of snakes against those around them. Briefly News reported that a young boy, identified as Nnamdi Anunobi, had no problem in a viral video.

In the clip, Nnamdi throws the fake snake, which appears flexible, on his sleeping mom before waking and alerting her of the snake on her head.

As expected, her reaction was filled with fright, and she was seen jumping off the bed and yelling, "I reject you! I reject you!" and followed it up with "Jesus Christ," much to the delight of her mischievous son.

