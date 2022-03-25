A video clip went viral online showing a man fleeing in sheer panic from what looked like a real snake

The guy, who was trapped in a room, resorted to using a kid and a woman as buffers between himself and the serpent

Peeps were unimpressed with the prank and shared how they would have retaliated, while some simply laughed

A prank pulled on a man bothered peeps online. A video was posted on social media of the guy trying to escape from where the snake was in fear.

The video showed that he was in a room with other people who he used to shield himself from the snake. The owner of the post did not explain how it ended but only captioned the post:

"I would die, I wouldn't have time for screaming."

Many peeps on TikTok did not find the prank funny and warned against such games. While some laughed, others put themselves in his shoes and admitted that they too would have been scared.

Hope warned:

"I would have died... not good doing that to people... it's madness."

vivianlebelo figure:

"I would pass out right there without even screaming."

Gladys Sethole mused:

"Strong lady there, at least she was there, otherwise it would have been a different story."

Rrago Khumo said:

"I also don't like snakes, you do this to me you, will go to the hospital."

user4530605892548 tried to imagine:

"Believe me am afraid of snakes, however after his done with his jokes or prenk he should run for his life, coz I would skin him alive after that."

Sniper2Die warned:

"This poor guy. He could have suffered a heart attack."

