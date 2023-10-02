A young girl in matric shared a video on TikTok of how disappointed she was after she received her dress back from the fashion designer

The matriculant ended up not wearing the dress after she received the completed design because she was unhappy with it

Social media users felt sorry for the young girl and were interested in what alternative dress she wore

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A young lady was disappointed by the outcome of the dress she wanted to wear for her matric dance. Images: @d.tatum

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared in a TikTok video how disappointed she was with the dress she received from the fashion designer.

Matric farewell dress letdown

TikTok user @d.tatum shared a video of what she initially wanted versus the dress that she got from the person who made it. In the video, the teenager shared what she wanted and what she received, which left her disappointed.

The matriculant ended up not wearing the dress to the matric farwell because it was a complete disaster for her. People felt sorry for the young girl's mishap and were intrested to know how she handled the situation. In the clip, you can see that the cut is too high and does not fit her body well at all. When the young hun puts the dress on, it has no shape and does not give the effect the pupil wanted.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to fashion designer's failure

People throughout the country could not believe how the dress looked. While some offered her advice to fix it, others said she should not pay the lady who made the dress.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Simmy shared:

"It's fine."

@Stanley joked:

"Ask Mbali Nhlapho how to fix it."

@your love said:

"Tag your designer so we don't make the same mistake."

@daniellewilliams727 commented:

"Just wear it at night and walk fast."

@Kaylin Mat shared:

"Not bad at all, lose the silk lilac material and just do the whole thing with that shimmery matrial."

@Nene commented:

"This is a crime, I swear."

@ORIE laughed:

"Atleast it has ama shine-shine."

TikTok video of matric farewell dress goes viral

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a student in her final year of study went TikTok-viral for going to her last dance in high school.

The young woman went all-out as she was dressed to the nines for the important coming-of-age occasion. Online users thought it was interesting to see what she chose to wear and she was showered with compliments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News