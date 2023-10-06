A professional educator on TikTok showed people on the internet how she gets ready for the annual matric dance at her workplace

The teacher was a viral hit as many TikTok users were curious to see the matric dance from her point of view

Online users commented on the viral video, and they were gushing over her beauty by the end of the special maintenance day

A South African teacher became a viral hit after getting ready for her students' matric dance. Viewers thought seeing how she prepared for the high school event was fascinating.

The video of the educator's preparations received over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from peeps who were gushing over how good she looked for the matric dance.

Teacher makes vlog preparing for matric dance

A TikTok video post of a passionate teacher, @ce_bow, shows how she gets ready for the matric dance. In the vlog, she did her hair and showed the final result with her face flawlessly done.

Teachers love teacher's matric dance video

Many people complimented the teacher headed to a matric dance. Netizens asked for details about her matric dance look, including her manicure and more.

HayleyFS said:

"Beautiful ma'am."

moon wrote:

"Not the teacher slaying and stealing the spotlight."

Nomcebo Ntanzi added:

"So gorgeous. Which salon is this?"

kaybee commented:

"Ate that up ma’am!"

Lerato agreed:

"Haibo mam woah woah woah, you’re not being fair hey."

Matric dance dresses go viral

Online pees are often interested in what students wear to the matric dance. This young girl went viral after attending her matric dance in a luxury car.

"Giving our girls hope": Mzansi teacher helps poor learners attend matric dance

Briefly News previously reported that matric dance balls are a tradition in South Africa and are seen as a rite of passage for students. They are a chance for students to mark their transition from high school to adulthood.

A South African teacher has made it his mission to go above and beyond for his needy learners.

In a video posted on TikTok, Rodney Hood (@rodney.g.hood) shares how he always tries to help learners who cannot afford to go to their matric dance by means of donations.

