A video shows the aftermath of a bad car accident which ended with a car on a bridge in an odd position

Many Mzansi peeps cracked jokes after seeing where the car ended up after going completely off the road

The video of the VW Golf after the accident fascinated South Africans, who had wild guesses about what happened

A car that went off the road looked like it was only parked. The video of the bizarre scene got more than 35,000 likes.

A TikTok video shows a VW Citi Golf after an accident, and many thought the car looked parked. Image: Getty Images / shaunl /NickyLloyd

There were hundreds of comments from people who could not help but find humour in the car accident. TikTok users speculated about how the car ended up in the position it was.

Car lands after accident

@faraazmahomed posted a video showing a car that landed on an iron barrier over a bridge. The Citi Golf looked bashed from the side but stood upright.

Watch the video:

SA discusses car accident

Many people thought the way the VW landed was hilarious. Some even said it looked like it was intentionally parked and would qualify for marketing.

Terence Mlotshwa commented:

"Rolled a couple of times before coming to a standstill there."

Moe Aon Raz joked

"You can't park the car there."

Thamsanqa Radebe added:

"He parked it so perfectly too."

Althea De Boer said:

"3D advertising for We Buy Cars."

Ngazii remarked:

" I swear VW drivers have their own K53."

MmeaTebogonaDikonketso was amused:

"I don't know if I can say he is talented or he has too much driving experience or he knows technology. But I salute him, give him a bells."

Flowers made a funny reference:

" Someone was fast, someone was furious."

Woman crashes car after winning it

One lady won a car competition, but it ended badly. The woman was driving away from the car dealership when she got in an accident

Video of fastest response to car accident

Briefly News previously reported that one guy was amazed that a security camera caught an incredible moment. In a video, some vehicles were in an accident, and help was only seconds away.

The almost miraculous moment got over 49 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who speculated about the accident, some argued it must have been planned.

@firstresponderstribute posted an interesting video which shows that a quantum taxi t-boned a car. The minute it happened, a tow truck pulled over, and then an ambulance pulled up to the scene.

