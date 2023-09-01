A Bajaj Qute was allegedly pushed off the road by taxi drivers but was pushed back onto its wheels by bystanders

A video of the incident has sparked debate about the rivalry between taxi drivers and Bajaj operators

Reacting to the TikTok video, some people found the incident amusing, while others were disappointed by the violence

A video of a Bajaj Qute collapsed on the road before being pushed back onto its wheels left South African netizens amused and others disappointed.

A Bajaj Qute was found collapsed on the road. Image: @nchupu_matlou/TikTok

Source: TikTok

People work to push Bajaj back onto road

The footage posted on TikTok by @nchupu_matlou shows a group of people working together to push the car back into place after it had apparently been pushed by heartless taxi drivers off the road, according to the post.

"Driver ran for his life," the post was captioned.

It is not clear whether the allegations are true or why taxi drivers would engage in such an act. But judging by some of the comments, it appears that Bajaj vehicles used for commuting people pose competition for taxis and other e-hailing service providers.

South Africans react to the Bajaj incident

Some people couldn't help but laugh at how lightweight the compact and economical quadricycle was. Others expressed disappointment at the unfortunate incident.

luvo380 commented:

"Kodwa Satafrika ayina peace lekhawuntri ."

sarahramanalambul said:

"This happened in Randburg Bolt and Uber don't want this Bajaj thing ."

LM♡ wrote:

"Did the taxi driver push the Bajaj with the car or his hands .

Thekwane commented:

"Mina ngiyithanda ngoba mayiwile iyavuseka."

ImmaculateNkosi❤️ replied:

"Yooh nkosyami kshuthi izulu ngyogcina ngokuzwa ukuthi likhona ."

SPHESIHLE MTHEMBU reacted:

"Awu bamuphushe ngesandla esisodwa."

Cyanda wrote:

"Kubuhlungu khona but kuyahlekisa mayivuswa ngezandla."

