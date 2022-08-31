A video of a group of South Africans pushing a cash-in-transit van has gone viral

The van had a flat battery and needed assistance from members of the public to get away from a situation

The video went viral on social media, and one person said: "Did they get paid after this? Asking for a friend"

A video on social media shows the bizarre moment a group of men are pushing a cash-in-transit van in South Africa.

A cash-in-transit vehicle was stuck and needed help getting out of a sticky situation. Image: TikTok

Source: UGC

A viral video shows a vehicle used for transporting cash to various institutions seemingly stuck, and the driver relied on strangers to push the van.

The clip was uploaded onto the social media site Tik Tok by @andilemdlozini3 and has been shared over 600 times.

It's strange that a vehicle with armoured guards and one that's used to move cash is stuck.

Here are some of the comments posted by viewers of the video on TikTok, several people found the clip hilarious.

MnicyPhilah said:

"Some are there just to enjoy the golden opportunity of being so close to that car."

user5521804141417 said:

"It's to heavy offload the money first than push it."

Nobuhle said:

"Na I would have requested payment after."

RegoModisane said:

"Did they get paid after this, asking for a friend."

Dennis Ntsoane said:

"Imagine the guys inside pointing guns at you while you help them."

Source: Briefly News