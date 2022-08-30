A funny video clip shows an innocent fender bender accident that results in several people jumping out of a car

The accident involved an Audi A4 and Volkswagen Polo in a busy street in the United Kingdom

The crash clip made its way to South African social media, and one man said: "shambles....absolute shambles"

Closed circuit television cameras caught the moment a car crash occurred on a busy street.

A video showed several people leave a car that was involved in an accident. Image: Twitter

What happened after that is hard to believe, but thankfully it was caught on camera and posted on Twitter by @kulanicool.

After the Volkswagen Polo knocks into the rear of the Audi A4, nine men emerge from the German hatchback, the clip shows.

According to Volkswagen, the Polo is designed to carry five passengers, two in the front seats and three in the rear.

Of course, that is the recommended number of people allowed in the car as there are three seatbelts for rear passengers.

Why the men were spooked and decided to leave the Polo at high speed down the road remains a mystery. All we know is that the clip led to it going viral.

South Africans responded to the video and we've noted several comments below:

@johncafe747 said:

"Wait what?"

@Mzi_Bam said:

"I’d also run!"

@JeanJacquesPaPa said:

"Okay… Mara ouens."

@Borerop said:

"Leave no man behind."

@khweezy said:

"Shambles....absolute shambles."

Source: Briefly News