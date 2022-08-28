Hong Kong residents are not paying attention to traffic lights and the transport department has had enough

It has implemented a new device connected to traffic lights that shines a red light downward toward pedestrians who are using their mobile phones while waiting at an intersection

The aim is to remind pedestrians to not cross when the 'red man' is illuminated

A new traffic light is being tested at Hong Kong intersections to gain the attention of pedestrians who are distracted by their smartphones.

The Hong Kong transport department says pedestrians are distracted by their smartphones when waiting at traffic intersections. Image: HK Transport Department

Source: UGC

According to Gizmodo, the country has fitted an extension to traffic lights at four intersections that shines red light down onto the pavement to catch the attention of pedestrians.

The aim is to make pedestrians aware of the illuminated 'red man' which means it's not safe to cross the road.

According to the Transport Department of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the use of the LED light is safe for pedestrians and the intensity of the light is adjusted automatically to suit ambient light conditions.

The trial will last for six months before the department will finalise a decision to implement the technology.

Source: Briefly News