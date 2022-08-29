A popular Twitter user posted a hilarious video of a grown man doing something out of the ordinary

The gent played with a brick, pretending that it was a toy car and his wife did not understand what was happening with her hubby

Mzansi busted into laughter at the clip and had a lot to say about the unusual scenario in the comment section

A man on social media posted a video of a man called Sunny who played a game Mzansi peeps knew too well.

Sunny boy played with a brick car and pretended it was a toy car. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the man was on his hands and knees pushing a single brick and making motor-like sounds as he played.

His wife can be heard yelling her husband's name, asking Sonny what has gotten into him and begging him to come inside the house. But the man ignored her and continued pushing his imaginary car.

The @jah_vinny_23 captioned the clip:

"Imagine coming home and finding dad doing this..."

Netizens had a blast watching the clip and said that the man seemed to be living his best life and that the woman was the only problem in the clip.

@KGKJ3 commented:

"I wanna experience what Sonny boy is experiencing, he looks like he’s at peace."

@wgodfrey32 said:

"The only problem in this whole scenario is the woman... making unnecessary noise."

@THE_RED_KAI replied:

"She treats him like a child, now he is showing her."

