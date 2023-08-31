Somizi's new enterprise, a children's clothing line called Sompire Kids, was not well-received

He promoted the range to broadcast whizz Anele Mdoda on her 947 show on the eve of its launch

Social media users were quick to cancel him based on his previous s*xual allegations

Somizi’s new clothing line, Sompire Kids, faces the risk of cancellation before it even launches because of previous s*xual offences. Images: @caramel_012, @somizi

South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo might be the newest addition to Mzansi's cancel culture after he tried to promote his kiddies' clothing range, Sompire Kids.

Somizi talks to Anele Mdoda about Sompire Kids

He took the opportunity to announce the launch of Sompire Kids on Anele Mdoda's Anele and the Club on 947 show. The radio host took their interview on Twitter (now X) as her usual practice and said:

"He is dropping a kiddies fashion range tomorrow!!!! We are talking all things Sompire Kids!!!! Tune in we are talking about it now and he says he wants to get something off his chest about Masked Singer SA #aneleandtheclubon947"

Tweeps cancel Somizi's Sompire before its launch

While some social media users applauded his new venture, most of them cancelled him based on his s*xual assault scandal that once cost him his Idol gig:

@njivana motioned:

"Cancel him, he’s a convicted sexual offender."

@AshleighAmberl1 had reasons:

"I love Somizi but I will not be supporting his kids range, he already has money and should let other black businesses dominate."

@VanDerMohammed said:

"A convicted sex offender shouldn't even be allowed near kiddie brands, let alone getting airtime for it."

@kelevra_bd69 was annoyed:

"What's a convicted sex offender doing with kids. Anifuni ukusibona sithulile!"

@Borngypeter commented:

"Boys! Boys! Boys! Please, boys soloko zinempahla ezimbi."

@NosipeloQ had conditions:

"As long as the range won’t influence kids to be LGBTQI I’ll be happy to support it."

Somizi pledges support for Kelly Khumalo

In a previous Briefly News story, Somizi pledged his support for Kelly Khumalo when she was a victim of cancel culture.

He secured her booking for his Shades of Pink concert when various events cancelled her amid the Senzo Meyiwa backlash in August.

