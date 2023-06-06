The new trailer for Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi has been criticised

The 1Magic show's video showed the Idols SA judge discussing his marriage woes with ex-hubby Mohale Motaing again

Mzansi said they are tired of Somizi and Mohale's never-ending drama and slammed Living The Dream With Somizi's upcoming Season

Somizi Mhlongo is still trying to clear his name after his ex-husband Mohale Motaung accused him of domestic violence.

Somizi Mhlongo was criticised after addressing Mohale Motaung's abuse allegations in the 'Living The Dream With Somizi's trailer. Image: @mohale_77 and @somizi

According to 1Magic, the TV station broadcasting Mhlongo's reality TV show Living The Dream With Somizi, the new Season will go deep into the causes of their divorce.

1Magic shares Living The Dream With Somizi's trailer

Taking to Twitter, The DStv channel dropped a gripping trailer for Somgaga's reality TV show.

In the clip, Somizi addressed Mohale's leaked recording, which Sunday World reported. Mhlongo said he hasn't listened to the recording, despite Motaung making serious claims about him, alleging that he beat him up until he broke his ribs.

"I've probably heard everything that was said in the recording, but I've never listened to it myself," said Somizi.

Check out the trending trailer below:

Mzansi doesn't want Somizi Mhlongo to tell his side of the story

As the couple has had public platforms to tell their side of the story before, Mzansi said they are tired of the drama.

Somizi talked about his failed marriage on his reality TV show before. ZAlebs reported that he mocked his union to Mohale, saying it was a rehearsal.

Mohale was also given a chance by Showmax to air their dirty laundry on Mohale: On The Record, which trended for days.

After all those chances to tell their side of the story, Mzansi has grown tired of their allegations.

@RangaClara said:

"Oh, for heaven's sake, enough with this. We are tired."

@sesixiluva shared:

"Did you run out of content? We have moved on. We heard what we wanted to hear."

@Onica_MC posted:

"Haibo, how many sides of the story are there, kanti?"

@Ratos_ratu commented:

"This is true heartbreak. Yhu! He's never going to heal if he continues doing this to himself."

@RoyaltyGomo replied:

"Guys, let’s learn to move on."

@Kimberly_Ndou commented:

"We are a nation that gets bored very fast."

@ZiieRadebe added:

"The tea is cold now."

Somizi Mhlongo clarifies he withdrew divorce case against Mohale Motaung because they were never married

Somizi admitted in an Instagram statement that his and Mohale's marriage was invalid, even though they were married under customary law.

