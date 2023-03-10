Somizi Mhlongo issued a media statement confirming that he withdrew his divorce case against Mohale Motaung due to the invalidity of their customary law marriage

This comes after Mzansi rejoiced after viewing the Johannesburg High Court documents that ordered the Idols SA judge to pay Mohale's legal fees

SomG said that he had the option of not paying Mohale's legal bill, but he chose to do so because it is not a large sum

Somizi Mhlongo issued a media statement explaining why he withdrew his divorce case against Mohale Motaung.

Somizi Mhlongo finally accepted that his marriage with Mohale Motaung was invalid. Image: @somizi and @Mohale_77

SomG and Mohale traditionally married in September 2019 and later had a white extravaganza wedding in 2020. ZAlebs reports that the marriage was short-lived after abuse allegations were levelled on both sides, and they took each other to court.

Somizi Mhlongo says he withdrew the divorce case because his marriage to Mohale Motaung was invalid

Somizi finally admitted in an Instagram statement that his and Mohale's marriage was invalid, even though they were married under customary law.

The media personality stated that he wanted to end their messy marriage via the courts because he believed they did everything culturally correct when they tied the knot. According to Sunday World, Mohale suggested mediation, but Somgaga wanted the court to hear his side of the story.

"The decision to withdraw the divorce action comes after we were unable to reach an agreement regarding the existence of the marriage. We had initially agreed that a marriage existed, but Mohale later claimed that no valid marriage had taken place."

Somizi Mhlongo says he will settle Mohale Motung's legal fees

Briefly News recently reported that the Johannesburg High Court ruled that Somizi should pay Mohale's legal fees after withdrawing the divorce case.

People who supported Mohale in the messy divorce rejoiced because they thought the court was showing Somizi flames. However, SomG's media statement stated that he had the option of not paying the legal fees, but he chose to do so anyway.

"This decision was influenced by the fact that the case was still early stages and the legal costs were relatively small, which made pursuing the matter seem unproductive," read the statement."

Mzansi confused by Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's controversial split

@Tebogo00378905 said:

"This is confusing because they shared their vows to each other."

@iii_khumalo shared:

"The marriage was for content."

@vuyani_nyama posted:

"If there ware lobola negotiations between their families, then marriage is valid."

@MaabuleM also said:

"People owe Mohale Motaung an apology for cyberbullying him. I hope Somizi realises he can't go around bullying anyone. At the end of the day, justice will prevail.

Somizi refuses Mohale’s mediation plea, celebs head to Joburg High Court to lay it all out on the table

In related news, Briefly News reported that the plot of Somizi and Mohale's divorce drama was about to thicken. The estranged couple was said to be preparing to settle their divorce after months of messiness. Mhlongo was reported to have his own set of abuse charges against Motaung.

Somizi shared that he, too, was allegedly abused by his ex-husband Mohale. For those reasons, the media personality refused Mohale's pleas for mediation and filed a countercase against him.

Sunday World reported that the two celebs' divorce case was about to get even uglier. Motaung was said to have asked Somizi to settle things via mediation, but the choreographer refused this deal because of Mohale's conduct.

