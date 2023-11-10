A woman made a funny video about how to survive in South Africa, especially for those who live in Johannesburg and Pretoria

The lady posted a TikTok video demonstrating the best way to carry a bag in a crime-ridden country

Online users were in stitches as they watched the woman go through all the various options that were unsafe

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A woman shared her experience with crime in Johannesburg and Pretoria. The lady showed people the safest way to navigate Gauteng with a bag.

A TikTok video of a woman in Gauteng telling people how to keep their bags safe in Johannesburg and Pretoria CBD went viral. Image: @mfazi_ka_lasizwe

Source: TikTok

Online users were amused, and she got thousands of likes. Netizens left with comments discussing the struggle of living in South Africa by comparing Johannesburg and Pretoria.

TikTok video shows safest bag for SA crime

The lady @mfazi_ka_lasizwe on TikTok showed people that she does everything to avoid being robbed. A funny video of the woman concludes that the best way is to tie a backpack around the body and then wear a jacket over it.

Watch the clever way she suggested to keep thieves at bay:

SA amused by lady's safety advice

Many people thought the video was hilarious but accurate. Some shared their experiences with crime in SA. Some argued that Pretoria is not as safe.

tshepi_m said:

"Putting your bag on the front is the best option for PTA other than that you’re pushing it ka gana."

Sne Dlamini wrote:

"This is the video I needed. Lords work."

Charné_ added:

"Pretoria is not that safe,I been here three years now and a month ago a guy took my phone out of my schoolbag,luckily a person behind me saw him."

lenah letswalo commented:

"LOL yooh am currently staying in Pretoria but I used to stay in Johannesburg trust me when I tell you Pretoria is chilled."

CholoWame agreed:

"Pta is chilled......Joburg MTN got HANDS."

Bophelo added:

"Pretoria CBD isn’t bad for me."

CCTV of crimes goes viral

People are often amazed when they see brazen crimes taking place. A video went viral showing the moment a thief grabbed a phone out of someone's hand.

Man walking like phara scares shoppers at mall

Briefly News previously reported that One man, @monyolo, gave people running errands at a mall a proper fright with his gangster walk. The shoppers' fear was written all over their faces as he approached them.

The brave young man pretending to be a thug can be seen in his video entering a Sterns jewellery store and eyeing the precious stones.

More than 1.2 million people saw the scary yet funny clip, and many complained about his prank in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News