A woman was casually waiting for her food when a man came and snatched her cellphone

Widely followed Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the footage showing the brazen thief

The people of Mzansi were not surprised but they were annoyed by how rife crime is

When you think you are safe in South Africa, think again. Seeing a woman’s phone ripped from her hands inside a restaurant reminded the people of Mzansi that nowhere is safe.

A man snatched a woman's cellphone from her hand inside of a restaurant. Image: Twitter / @VehicleTrackerz

The crime in SA is at an all-time high. Unemployment and poverty has driven many to crime for survival and it is getting out of control.

Widely followed Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared a clip showing a woman waiting for her food and a man snatching her cellphone and running. He did not care where he was or who was around.

The people of Mzansi shake their heads over crime

This is the sad reality of living in Mzansi. Nowhere is safe. It is almost as if the only safe place to whip out your phone is in your home, and that isn’t even totally safe either.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@TKMotene said:

“This dude is old to be doing what he's doing! ”

@Swart47321327 said:

“Imagine some people will feel sorry for him if happens he gets caught.”

@aey_dear said:

“Damn, they are everywhere.”

@ReaderBoycot said:

“She has learned her lesson. She will never hold money like that again. . She will now pay attention to her surroundings.”

