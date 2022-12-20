One stressed Cape Town family is offering a R10k reward for their missing cat Logan

Speaking to a publication, the Jibrail family explained that Logan is their baby and his being gone is killing them

While some sympathized with the family, others couldn’t believe they were giving R10k for a cat

For some people, it is difficult to understand why someone would put out a reward of R10k for a lost cat. One Cape Town family is heartbroken over their missing cat and has put out a tantalizing reward for the person who finds him.

A Cape Town family is offering a R10k reward for their missing cat Logan - they are heartbroken. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Animals become part of the family and you’d end up doing for them what you’d do for an actual blood relative.

News 24 reported that Danielle Jibrail said she and her husband, Lionel, are heartbroken over their missing cat Logan. The R10k reward is nothing to them in relation to their fur baby being gone.

"We are beside ourselves with worry, we've been searching for him at local animal organisations and other nearby places, but haven't found him yet. We just want him back as soon as possible," Danielle told the publication.

The cat is chipped but nothing has come up yet. Their fur baby has been with them for four years and the couple considers him their child. This loss is huge and they are pleading to anyone and everyone to keep a lookout for their Logan.

The people of Mzansi go cat searching

Sharing the story on Facebook, News 24 got a lot of mixed responses from Mzansi citizens. Take a look:

Ndibulele Sotondoshe said:

“I do have a black and brown cat but he doesn’t quite respond when you call him Logan ”

Kgotso Leeuw said:

“I used to feel that way about my cat when it would go out maybe to mate or do cat stuff I always wished I could buy it a collar with a small camera on its collar so I know exactly where it goes. I'd advise the pet owners to get one of those things for their fur ball Logan I hope they exist when he hopefully gets found safe or comes back home.”

Luvo Mugabe Jnr Ndlumbini said:

“It has been reported that more than 500 wrong cats have already been brought to the owner of the missing cat♂️♂️”

Tyronne Barber said:

“Sorry to hear about your cat , but jirrrrr I think I’ll come psssst psssst pssst there for days to score that 10k ”

Source: Briefly News