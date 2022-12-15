A kind man was approached in a shop and asked if he wanted R1.7k in cash or would like to give it away

The man chose to give the money away without hesitation and made one homeless man’s year

People were moved by the act of kindness and thanked the man for showing them that truly good people still exist

There are still selfless people out there who care more for others than themselves. One man reminded many of this when he chose to give R1.7k in cash away to strangers instead of keeping it for himself.

TikTok user Jimmy Darts shared a heartwarming video of a man selflessly gibing money to strangers. Image: TikTok / Jimmy Darts

Society has become selfish. It is not often that acts of kindness are done without expecting something in return. So, when they are witnessed they are appreciated greatly.

TikTok user Jimmy Darts shared a video of a man who was given the choice of keeping $500 (R1.7k) in cash to himself or giving it to a stranger. The man immediately chose to give it to others and shared it among those who were in need and deserving.

He gave it to a homeless man living outside the store, a cashier, a security guard and just a random woman. Their reactions were touching.

The man was given $500 of his own at the end and told the person he’d “pass it on.”

Social media users were touched by the heartwarming TikTok

Seeing the man not even think before choosing others over himself restored many people’s faith in humanity. Kindness still exists and we should all be soldiers in the battle against evil.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Layla Corleone said:

“Awww the first guy in front of the store ”

@Kim Kerigan said:

“He did not hesitate even a second to pass it forward ”

@Sheily Gonzalez said:

“I love that he hugged the homeless man. A lot of people would not do that!”

@Leticia Enriquez said:

“The homeless man made me cry ”

@Mimibvssqueen said:

“The first guy out front I’m bawling.”

@Ty Sims said:

“Both of you are good men, you can tell that father is tired by his eyes. You always find the right ones!”

