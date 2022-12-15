One woman decided to prank her man by pretending to be his ex and the guy was terrified

TikTok user @sammandjordan changed her name on her man’s phone to that of his ex and texted him

The way he brought the phone to her had many applauding the man’s honesty, however, his fear worried many

Sometimes exs need to stay where they were left, in the past. One man though his past came back to haunt him when his girlfriend changed her name on his phone to his ex’s and texted him. His reaction left people clapping.

TikTok user @sammandjordan pranked her man and shocked him rigid, people actually felt sorry for him. Image: TikTok / @sammandjordan

Source: UGC

It is rare that a break up is amicable and mature, especially nowadays. So, when one man got a text from his ex who he thought he had blocked, he was in shock.

TikTok user @sammandjordan played a prank on her man by changing her name on his phone to that of his ex. She recorded him receiving the text and immediately running to her in shock.

He told her to sort it out and that he wanted nothing to do with the whole situation. Poor man was terrified, lol!

TikTok users give the man ups for going straight to his lady

Seeing the pure honesty and loyalty in the situation had people standing and clapping for the man. His shock had some wondering what his ex had done to him because the boy was petrified.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user550052585973 said:

“He mumbling “are you mad at me? Don’t leave me” dude traumatized.”

@_streetqueen said:

“The fact he was fully prepared to leave the house with his phone in your possession. A keeper, you definitely have a keeper.”

@supernerdtendo said:

“Is anyone else concerned with what the hell his ex did to make him so traumatized from just a text? that was genuine FEAR.”

@God's Child said:

“I wish every single man on Earth was like him. He is perfect. Sweet caring gentle just everything.”

@Shantelle Amigable said:

“Lord bless his soul and apologize right now ”

