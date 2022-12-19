Mzansi citizens were fuming when they saw yet another video of a truck being looted without shame

Twitter user Judaeda Blanco shared the video showing community members cutting open a truck and looting it

The people of SA made it clear that there was no need to steel alcohol and no excuses for what was happening

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Looting should be a national sport in South Africa! A video of a truck being looted of its alcohol had many Mzansi people fuming.

Twitter user Judaeda Blanco shared the video showing community members cutting open a truck and looting it. Image: Twitter / Judaeda Blanco

Source: Twitter

It is no secret that unemployment is sky-high and people are starving, but looting alphol just doesn’t cut it for many annoyed citizens. Looting is a major issue that needs to be tamed.

Twitter user Judaeda Blanco shared a video of a truck being cut open and crates of alcohol being looted by the community.

The people did not care who was around, they took the booze as if they had been given it when really all they were doing was stealing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“”

The people of Mzansi were fuming after seeing the clip

While there were a few people who claimed this is the result of unemployment and poverty, many highlighted that looting booze wasn’t filling anyone’s stomach.

Take a look at some of the heated comments:

@abelmafhoho said:

“It is Christmas time ...and the comrades are unemployment.”

@kholomokolo said:

“I was about to say, people are hungry... Kganthe they're looting beverages ”

@Thabiso_Qwesha said:

“Folks just be looting anything. Umqombothi? Come on man ”

@threebosses said:

“Such behaviour has nothing to do with hunger. You mean to tell me you are all hungry for Ijuba? This is just pure selfishness and greed.”

@Raesetja123 said:

“Eish ae it's going to be a long time till we are okay. This country is sick.”

Video of locals shamelessly looting overturned truck of its livestock has South Africans fuming

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of scores of people running to get their hands on free livestock after a truck overturned left South African online users fuming.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi LIVE and shows a large number of people flocking to grab hold of scattered animals after a truck that had been transporting them overturned.

Absolute pandemonium can be seen as the people are seen going for and trying to pin down what appear to be pigs and sheep. It is not clear when or where the incident took place.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News