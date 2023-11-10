A Christian woman was inspired to make a video after noticing the new ceiling trend on TikTok

The lady shared her opinion about the dance challenge that involves twerking to Surround Sound by 21 Savage and Baby Tate

The lady's video went viral as people disagreed with her conservative thoughts about the latest dance trend

TikTok has been flooded with videos of young women participating in a dance trend, the ceiling challenge. While many netizens take part in viral dances, this one featuring a 21 Savage song stirred controversy.

One woman expressed her disapproval after seeing young women dance provocatively. The video by the lady received over 25,000 likes and thousands of comments, with many people arguing against her.

Lady criticises ceiling challenge

Christian TikTok creator @jakuja_jesus_joy posted a video that stirred controversy as she harshly judged women participating in the ceiling challenge. The TikTok trend involves taping a phone to a ceiling while recording, initially featuring people dancing to Surround Sound. Eventually, a key part of the challenge became twerking.

In her video, the creator expressed that those who took part in the challenge were "fatherless." Watch her clip:

SA responds to Christian woman's take

Most people were not having it, and many commented to let the creator know they disagreed with her about the TikTok dance challenge. Some thought that the lady was being misogynistic and looking for a viral moment.

Zintle Enhler said:

"'A woman's worst enemy is another woman', someone said that."

Vicky Black commented:

"Who hurt you sisi?"

nothisile added:

"My father is the reason there’s a ceiling."

Just.pauley wondered:

"What do daddy issues have to do with the challenge?"

Candymartins wrote:

"My father even passed me the tape while trying to put the phone on the ceiling."

afeziwemflatela8 added:

"It's not that deep you need to chill babes."

