A woman on TikTok went viral after filming and sharing a viral vlog showing the result of her salon visit

The TikTok creator got lots of attention after making the video of the moment she realised her hair was not like she wanted

People who watched The TikTok video did their best to make the gorgeous lady feel better about her new style

A lady on TikTok posted a video showing her dissatisfaction with her salon experience. She took to social media to vent her frustrations after leaving the salon.

A TikTok video shows a woman at a salon not speaking up to say she did not like her hairstyle. Image: @sebrill

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's reaction to the hairdresser's work garnered over 60,000 likes. Many people admitted they could relate to her interaction with the stylist

Woman sad after getting new hair

A secretly unhappy lady, @sebrill, posted a video of herself pretending to be satisfied with how her hairstyle turned out. The TikTokker revealed she wasn't brave enough to voice her concerns and confirmed that she liked the finished look.

Watch the clip below:

SA divided over hairstyle

Many people commented, saying the installation was not as bad. Others shared that they had experienced similar situations where they weren't entirely happy with the salon's work.

ree_lunge0 said:

"Mara its not that badif you walk fast people wont notice."

Mats wrote:

"The walk of shame out the mall is the worst that time you thought you’d walk out of there looking so fire."

Snazo added:

"Guys how do you do it? Mina I complain zisuka and you wouldn’t dare try to convince me."

Miss Thuli commented:

"But guys, why not tell them they did a bad job. If you're paying, they better do a good job."

lelebaby exclaimed:

"Let’s learn to speak up for ourselves tlheng bagolo."

Bad hair days go TikTok viral

It's not uncommon for women who leave salons dissatisfied to turn to social media and share their experiences. In another story, a woman who got braids done for the first time expressed her disappointment.

Girl gets wrong hairstyle 1 day before school reopens

Briefly News previously reported that a schoolgirl was not happy with her back-to-school hairstyle. The young lady showed people she went to a salon, hoping the style she wanted would work out and look fantastic.

The video of the student's distress got over 14000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were discussing the hairstyle.

@desireaya posted that she left this alone, disappointed after they did her Fulani braids wrong. In the TikTok post, the young girl assured that she wanted cornrows that had zig zags. Instead, she got straight back because she was too shy to speak up.

