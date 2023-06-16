This hilarious man accurately shared the pain you go through when visiting a Kasi salon

TikTok user @lihlejtimothy shared a video showing the stages of torture one endures when getting their hair did

People couldn’t help but laugh as they know too well the pain seen in this funny video

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

If you have never been to a Kasi salon then this video is the perfect explanation of ‘beauty is pain’. This man’s hilarious video had people getting flashbacks and laughing.

Everyone who watched this video felt the pain this man was going through and had a good laugh. Image: TikTok / @lihlejtimothy

Source: TikTok

From a child, all people of colour know that doing anything to your hair is going to require some sacrifice in the payoff of pain.

Hilarious Kasi salon experience TikTok video goes viral

TikTok user @lihlejtimothy shared a video of himself at the salon, depicting all the pain that had to be endured to get his hair did. These salons can be rough!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man’s facial expressions in this video are hilarious and on point. Take a look:

Mzansi people laugh at the accuracy of the pain seen in this video

Laughing, people could feel the heat and pain the man’s head was going through. The accuracy of the video had people in tears of laughter.

Read some of the funny comments:

Ongeziweongiegeba laughed:

“By the time you are done, the eyes will be burning.”

Afro lady gets it:

“I can feel the pain right now”

K✨ shared:

“Made the mistake of going there without detangling my hair first. Was I not going through it ”

AnitaMcharly refuses to be a victim:

“This is exactly why I do my hair at home, ngiyabonga shame.”

Momo_Mokoena said:

“ I'm laughing now, but this was me last week.”

Viral TikTok video of white girl holding back tears as she gets hair braided has netizens feeling her pain

In related news, Briefly News reported that when it comes to styling hair, there are some hairstyles that many would argue are only for people with a high threshold for pain.

Well, one little girl certainly understood this the hard way after she went to get her hair braided.

A video posted by @gossipmilltv saw the young Caucasian girl visibly in pain as the braider styled her hair in cornrows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News