Hairstyle Trends: Viral Video of Man Getting Hair Extensions Sparks Reactions

A video of a man getting his hair done, which surfaced online has since gone viral due to the nature of the style

In the video, the man is seen getting some hair extensions glued to his hair and at the end of the video, the result is shown

This video has sparked mixed reactions from internet users as many expressed disapproval of the hairstyle

When it comes to fashion and style, certain things have long ceased to be restricted to just one gender - and hair extensions are one example.

A video has since gone viral on social media and it has everything to do with a man's hairstyle.

In the video shared by Kraks HQ, a man is seen getting some hair extensions glued on his low cut natural hair.

Not only does he get the loose curls glued, but he also gets a nappy hair glued to the front of his hairline - extending it further outwards.

The end result sees the man with an extra dark punk/ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the video below:

Social media users comment on the video

Well, it appears not so many people were impressed by the look and some took to the comment section to express their disapproval.

Check out some comments below:

iloveezinne:

"Wetin be this? Make rain no catch you for road bros."

ruby_gusto:

"It doesn’t look good "

comedian_daniboy:

"Thought it would be fine. E no fine abeg."

ebifanimi_:

"The finished work still looking like the process ‍♀️ I was waiting to see a beautiful ending."

amazingstef:

"Is this even cute! ‍♀️"

ineye_etete:

"How can I unsee this."

dlostboy__:

"Which nonsenses be this o."

